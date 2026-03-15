Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 514.30 and last traded at GBX 514.30. Approximately 33 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510.

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44. The company has a market cap of £215.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 518.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 522.

About Andrews Sykes Group

(Get Free Report)

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments. It offers air conditioning products, such as exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, portable humidifiers, and high-performance air conditioners, as well as maintenance contacts; and pumps comprising general purpose, silenced range, high performance, bentonite, submersible drainage and wastewater, submersible sludge, hydraulic submersible, air pumps, hoses and accessories, and environmental equipment.

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