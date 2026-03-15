Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) Trading Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.5290. Approximately 476,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 294,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. William Blair raised Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Andersen Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersen Group

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDG. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Andersen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Andersen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Andersen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

About Andersen Group

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Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

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