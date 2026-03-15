Analyzing TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) and TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and TIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 5.74% -47.77% 6.24% TIX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Travel + Leisure and TIX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 3 8 0 2.73 TIX 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus target price of $85.90, suggesting a potential upside of 25.36%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than TIX.

Travel + Leisure pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TIX pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share. Travel + Leisure pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travel + Leisure has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Travel + Leisure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travel + Leisure and TIX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $4.02 billion 1.06 $230.00 million $3.41 20.10 TIX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than TIX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of TIX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIX has a beta of -2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 334% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats TIX on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

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Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About TIX

(Get Free Report)

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated nine discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee; and tix4tonight.com, an online ticket sales site. In addition, it provides online booking services for shows, concerts, tours, attractions, and other entertainment and leisure activities. The company was formerly known as Cinema Ride, Inc. and changed its name to Tix Corporation in March 2005. Tix Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Studio City, California. On August 24, 2021, Tix Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on February 7, 2022.

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