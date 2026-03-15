Analyzing Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) & Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sartorius has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sartorius and Sonova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sartorius 0 1 0 1 3.00 Sonova 1 4 1 2 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sartorius $3.66 billion 2.12 $90.90 million $2.15 105.27 Sonova $4.36 billion 3.34 $610.01 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sartorius and Sonova”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Sartorius.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sonova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sartorius and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sartorius 3.82% 8.19% 3.15% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sonova beats Sartorius on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sartorius

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers. It also provides live-cell analysis systems, reagents and consumables, support and services, and live-cell imaging and analysis software; contract manufacturing and integration, membranes and devices, weigh cells, and data analytics, as well as connectivity, and pipetting and dispensing modules; electronic and mechanical pipettes, pipette tips, bottle-top dispensers, and pipette controllers and accessories; process automation platform and software, sensors and analyzers, biomolecule analysis tools, and data analytics software; chromatography consumables, columns, and systems; and biolayer interferometry products. In addition, the company offers water purification systems; surface plasmon resonance; lab balances, pipette calibration, mass comparators and metrology, moisture analyzers, equipment manufacturer cells, weights and weight sets, paint mixing solutions, and weighing accessories; and process filtration. Further, the company provides bioprocess consulting and engineering, biologics testing, media and process, instrument, octet service and support, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality control, cell and gene therapy, and applied industries. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

About Sonova

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

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