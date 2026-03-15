Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Target Price at $87.40

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $785,105.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,657.06. This trade represents a 15.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jamie Thingelstad sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $132,844.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,539.36. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,834 shares of company stock worth $1,527,223. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPSC opened at $60.55 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $153.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

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SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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