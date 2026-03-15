Analysts Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $562.67

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $562.6667.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $422.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.69. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 634,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,221,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

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S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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