Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target at $163.00

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palomar from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore assumed coverage on Palomar in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st.

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Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. Palomar has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $175.85. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.27.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.58 million. Palomar had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $238,681.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,641.80. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $252,107.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,383.24. This trade represents a 15.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 58,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,253,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 93.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter worth about $1,459,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 456,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Palomar by 14.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

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Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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