Analysts Set CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) PT at $51.57

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.5714.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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CLEAR Secure Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. CLEAR Secure has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.13.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company had revenue of $240.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 131.0%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In related news, insider Lynn Haaland sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $524,876.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $349,870. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 132,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,700. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 111,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,078 in the last ninety days. 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CLEAR Secure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

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CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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