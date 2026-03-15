Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) Short Interest Update

Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 130 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 12th total of 214 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter.

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Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA GAMR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.96. 381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208. Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $56.93 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94.

Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -130.56%.

(Get Free Report)

The Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE EEFund Video Game Tech index. The fund tracks an equity index of global firms that support, create or use video games. Stocks are assigned to pure-play, non-pure-play or conglomerate baskets, and weighted equally within each. GAMR was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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