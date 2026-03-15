Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Short Interest Down 33.1% in February

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 126,584 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the February 12th total of 189,323 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 812,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 812,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

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Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 0.5%

DIVO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 615,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,139. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Increases Dividend

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.1863 dividend. This is an increase from Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

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The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

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