Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.3846.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $133.99 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

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Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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