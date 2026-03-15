Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,968,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Amphenol worth $491,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average of $134.67. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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