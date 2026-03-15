American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,808,730,000 after buying an additional 581,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,950,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $1,897,335,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,701,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,473,966,000 after acquiring an additional 133,439 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. This represents a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $300.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.94. The company has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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