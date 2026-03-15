Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises about 1.3% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Amdocs worth $78,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 73.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $95.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

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