Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,750 shares during the quarter. Amcor accounts for approximately 4.8% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Amcor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 312,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.7%

AMCR stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 169.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.