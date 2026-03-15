Amanda Whalen Sells 14,000 Shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,281.50. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, January 15th, Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,620.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $439,320.00.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.36 and a beta of 1.28. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $37.79.

Key Stories Impacting Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Klaviyo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and growth: Klaviyo reported better-than-expected Q4 results (EPS $0.19 vs. $0.17; revenue $350.2M, +29.6% YoY), which supports longer-term revenue trajectory. MarketBeat KVYO

Earnings beat and growth: Klaviyo reported better-than-expected Q4 results (EPS $0.19 vs. $0.17; revenue $350.2M, +29.6% YoY), which supports longer-term revenue trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Several large managers have added or increased positions recently (Morgan Stanley, Capital International, Vanguard), indicating confidence from some institutional investors. MarketBeat KVYO

Institutional buying: Several large managers have added or increased positions recently (Morgan Stanley, Capital International, Vanguard), indicating confidence from some institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains cautiously constructive: the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target near the mid-$30s, so sell-side expectations are mixed but not uniformly negative. Analyst Rating Note

Analyst consensus remains cautiously constructive: the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target near the mid-$30s, so sell-side expectations are mixed but not uniformly negative. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — CEO sale: CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares (~$4.13M), a sizable transaction that can signal liquidity-taking and pressures sentiment among investors. CEO Sale

Large insider selling — CEO sale: CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares (~$4.13M), a sizable transaction that can signal liquidity-taking and pressures sentiment among investors. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales: CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares and other insiders (e.g., Landon Edmond) have reduced stakes in recent trades — cumulative insider disposals increase near-term supply risk. Insider Trades

Additional insider sales: CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares and other insiders (e.g., Landon Edmond) have reduced stakes in recent trades — cumulative insider disposals increase near-term supply risk. Negative Sentiment: Negative coverage/skepticism: Recent write-ups flagged the CEO’s multi-million-dollar stock sales as a potential sell signal, and at least one outlet lowered its near-term view to “Hold,” adding to bearish headlines. Fool Article Wall Street Zen Cut

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 109.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 54.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 40.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 42,980 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

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Klaviyo Company Profile

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Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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