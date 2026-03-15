Alua Capital Management LP Buys 34,500 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Alua Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 9.9% of Alua Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alua Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $143,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 53.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 334.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.86. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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