Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.01 and traded as high as GBX 23.50. Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 22.61, with a volume of 155,538 shares trading hands.

Altitude Group Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96. The company has a market capitalization of £16.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.03.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altitude Group news, insider Alexander Brennan purchased 52,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £12,153.20. Also, insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20, for a total value of £19,900. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

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