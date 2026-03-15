Altimeter Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 969,100 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 969,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,207,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.4% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 373.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,294,000 after purchasing an additional 475,053 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,565,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

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Alibaba Group News Summary

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Erste Group Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE BABA opened at $135.25 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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