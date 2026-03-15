Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96,970 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $342,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Down 0.4%
GOOGL stock opened at $302.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL
Key Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major competitor Meta has delayed a next‑generation AI release and reportedly discussed temporarily licensing Google’s Gemini model, which could help Alphabet expand usage/licensing of its AI stack and win incremental share. Meta delays release; may license Gemini
- Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a “buy” on GOOGL and set a $400 price target (~32% upside from current levels), which can support investor confidence and buying interest. Needham reiterates buy
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight Meta falling behind on large AI models (and considering licensing Google tech), reinforcing the view that Google could capture market share in foundational models and services. Meta falling behind — Yahoo
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Alphabet’s earnings growth and price strength as reasons to watch GOOGL, supporting a constructive fundamental view after recent results. Zacks: earnings growth & price strength
- Neutral Sentiment: Google, Amazon and Meta pushing their own AI chips signals a structural shift in AI infrastructure — a long‑term positive if Google’s stack wins, but it intensifies competition with incumbents like NVIDIA and may pressure margins/capex. AI chips competition — Yahoo
- Neutral Sentiment: Google sold a partial stake in its GFiber unit and partnered to form a new independent fiber provider; this reduces direct capital burden but also trims ownership of the broadband growth asset. GFiber stake sale — CNBC
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/PR note: Google named its London HQ “Platform 37” referencing DeepMind/AlphaGo success — modestly positive for culture/AI branding but not material to near‑term financials. Platform 37 naming — Reuters
- Negative Sentiment: UK regulator and wider regulatory scrutiny on tech safety and child protection remain overhangs for Big Tech, including Alphabet, since new rules or enforcement could increase compliance costs or constrain certain services. UK regulator warning — Sky
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
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