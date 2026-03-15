Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,337 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 12th total of 5,748 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTSW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 2,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,852. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

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About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development of alpha-emitting radiation therapy for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company’s proprietary Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) platform leverages the short-range, high-energy alpha particles emitted by radium-224 to penetrate tumor tissues more effectively than conventional external-beam radiation. By implanting thin, needle-like sources directly into a tumor, Alpha DaRT delivers concentrated doses of radiation to malignant cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

The Alpha DaRT technology is designed to enhance local tumor control in a variety of solid tumors, including head and neck, breast, skin, and pancreatic cancers.

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