Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,578 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,897,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,938,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,201 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ally Financial by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,352,000 after buying an additional 1,523,425 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,661,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 1,139,703 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,409.12. This trade represents a 92.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 11,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,304.22. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,727,755.12. The trade was a 5.41% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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