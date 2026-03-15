Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALNT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Allient in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Allient in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Allient Stock Down 2.4%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allient in the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Allient by 700.0% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNT stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.51. Allient has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Allient had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $143.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allient will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

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