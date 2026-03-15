Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $37.7080, with a volume of 4050579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

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Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $311,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,789.64. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $176,758.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,039.54. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,175,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19,661.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,235,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,166,000 after buying an additional 1,229,647 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,683,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,563.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,092,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,378,000 after buying an additional 1,026,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $48,583,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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