Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

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Alarm.com Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.The business had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.780-2.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,713.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 505,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,210,815.10. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 960.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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