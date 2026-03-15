Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,041 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.09% of Airbnb worth $70,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 47.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Airbnb Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.07 and a 200 day moving average of $126.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $533,735.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,532.50. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $6,719,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 45,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,210.64. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,120,119. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium‑term revenue growth. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage and Positive Notes

Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium‑term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Benzinga – Middle East Tensions

Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read.

Short‑interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Blockonomi – $2.5B Bond Issuance

Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/co‑founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: SEC Filing – Gebbia Sale

Insider selling: Director/co‑founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Technical/market reaction: coverage notes the stock fell below its 50‑day moving average after the bond announcement — a technical signal that can trigger short‑term selling from momentum and quant strategies. Barchart – 50‑Day Moving Average

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

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About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

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