Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Holdings Boosted by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 2.6% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $505,672,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $483,644,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 453.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,782,000 after buying an additional 2,724,682 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,338 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium‑term revenue growth. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage and Positive Notes

Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium‑term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Benzinga – Middle East Tensions

Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read.

Short‑interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Blockonomi – $2.5B Bond Issuance

Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/co‑founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: SEC Filing – Gebbia Sale

Insider selling: Director/co‑founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Technical/market reaction: coverage notes the stock fell below its 50‑day moving average after the bond announcement — a technical signal that can trigger short‑term selling from momentum and quant strategies. Barchart – 50‑Day Moving Average

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $533,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,532.50. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $7,730,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 460,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,310,799.20. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,120,119. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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