AgomAb Therapeutics NV’s Quiet Period To End on March 18th (NASDAQ:AGMB)

AgomAb Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:AGMB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 18th. AgomAb Therapeutics had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGMB shares. Zacks Research upgraded AgomAb Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AgomAb Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AgomAb Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on AgomAb Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AgomAb Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

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About AgomAb Therapeutics

Shares of AGMB opened at $13.85 on Friday. AgomAb Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $17.45.

(Get Free Report)

AgomAb Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGMB) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s name and stated strategy center on the creation of agonist antibodies designed to modulate specific receptor pathways, with the aim of providing disease-modifying treatments where conventional approaches have been limited. AgomAb’s work spans early-stage discovery through translational development and regulatory-directed studies.

AgomAb’s activities include antibody engineering, target validation, and progression of programs through preclinical and, when applicable, clinical development milestones.

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