Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,796 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Aercap were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Aercap by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aercap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 22.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Aercap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aercap in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Aercap Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE AER opened at $133.01 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $154.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Aercap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Aercap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

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