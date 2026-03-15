Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,443 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $241,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,238,876,000 after buying an additional 1,348,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after acquiring an additional 581,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $3,094,662,000. Amundi raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,181,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,640,000 after purchasing an additional 813,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 154,392 shares of company stock valued at $33,120,933 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $193.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.13. The company has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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