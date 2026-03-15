adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $192.47 and traded as low as $157.3276. adidas shares last traded at $158.75, with a volume of 547 shares trading hands.

adidas Trading Down 2.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.47.

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About adidas

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adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) is a German multinational corporation specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans performance running, training, football, basketball, outdoor and lifestyle categories, serving professional athletes and everyday consumers. Through its flagship adidas brand and collaborations under labels such as Y-3 and adidas Originals, the firm delivers style-driven, technology-rich offerings worldwide.

adidas operates an integrated value chain that encompasses product design, research and development, sourcing, manufacturing and wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels.

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