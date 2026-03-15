Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. 149,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 115,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

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Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 278.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,545 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary technology platform combines monoclonal antibodies with radioisotopes to deliver highly potent, cell‐killing radiation directly to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues. Actinium’s lead product candidate, Iomab‐B, is being evaluated as a conditioning regimen for older patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are ineligible for standard bone marrow transplants.

In addition to Iomab‐B, Actinium’s pipeline includes Actimab‐A, an anti‐CD33 antibody labeled with the radioisotope bismuth‐213 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory AML.

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