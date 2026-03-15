Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $1,790,631.62 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 157,349 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $1,790,631.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633.10. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 3,212 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $36,552.56.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 180,671 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $2,074,103.08.

On Monday, March 9th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 228,262 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $2,595,338.94.

On Friday, March 6th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 60,952 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $716,186.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $920.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 3.87%.The company had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

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Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

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