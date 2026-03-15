Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ) Short Interest Up 33.9% in February

Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,668 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 12th total of 2,739 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Academy Veteran Impact ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VETZ opened at $19.90 on Friday. Academy Veteran Impact ETF has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $20.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

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Academy Veteran Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0786 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Academy Veteran Impact ETF Company Profile

The Academy Veteran Impact ETF (VETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund uses an active, bottom-up approach to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade, mortgage-backed securities issued to US service members, military veterans, their survivors, or veteran-owned businesses. VETZ was launched on Aug 1, 2023 and is issued by Academy.

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