AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,980 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 12th total of 23,985 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,273 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,273 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Free Report) by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $36.73. 7,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,076. The company has a market cap of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.86. AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

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The AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-caps selected for high dividend and free-cash-flow yields. Securities are equally-weighted. SPDV was launched on Nov 28, 2017 and is managed by AAM.

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