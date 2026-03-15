A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 53,150 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 12th total of 67,647 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 187,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Up 3.0%

AMKBY stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.87.

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A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.05%.The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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A.P. Moller-Maersk Company Profile

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A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

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