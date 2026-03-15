8,047 Shares in Icon Plc $ICLR Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Icon by 67.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 739.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,526,000 after buying an additional 2,886,755 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,256,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,639,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Icon by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after acquiring an additional 983,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

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Icon Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.46. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $211.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICLR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Icon from $200.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Icon from $200.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $216.00 price target on Icon in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Icon

Icon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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