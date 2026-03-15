8,047 Shares in Icon Plc $ICLR Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Icon by 67.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 739.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,526,000 after buying an additional 2,886,755 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,256,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,639,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Icon by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after acquiring an additional 983,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.
Icon Stock Performance
NASDAQ ICLR opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.46. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $211.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
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Icon Company Profile
Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.
Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.
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