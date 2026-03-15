74,899 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Purchased by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040,000. Quanta Services makes up 1.4% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $604.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.55.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PWR opened at $558.55 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $576.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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