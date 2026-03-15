7,075 Shares in Icon Plc $ICLR Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,039,000 after buying an additional 2,893,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 739.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,526,000 after buying an additional 2,886,755 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Icon during the second quarter worth $238,256,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Icon during the second quarter worth $158,639,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Icon by 587.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,461,000 after acquiring an additional 983,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

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Icon Price Performance

Shares of ICLR opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average is $165.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $211.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 target price (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on Icon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

Icon Profile

(Free Report)

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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