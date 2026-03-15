685,838 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. $HZO Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 685,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.20% of MarineMax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MarineMax by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $3,131,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 392,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 84,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HZO. Wall Street Zen raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $35.00 price target on MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

MarineMax Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.66.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $505.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.67 million. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MarineMax

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.