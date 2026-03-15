6,440 Shares in The Clorox Company $CLX Purchased by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 544.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67,858 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Clorox from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 price target on Clorox in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $118.73.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $150.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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