56,778 Shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Purchased by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,778 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $1,008.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $844.06 and a 52-week high of $1,067.08. The firm has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $975.52 and its 200-day moving average is $937.14.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,476.80. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total transaction of $838,321.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,907.28. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $7,049,302. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,039.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COST

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Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

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