52,586 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 176.0%.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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