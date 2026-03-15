51,231 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $324,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 215.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,451,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,040,000 after acquiring an additional 991,209 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,854,000 after acquiring an additional 697,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $107,052,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,185,000 after acquiring an additional 390,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, Director Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,128,328.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,726.27. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total transaction of $428,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,598.96. The trade was a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock worth $1,628,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $289.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.90. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.88 and a 52 week high of $305.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.59 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services.

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