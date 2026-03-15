44,570 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Bought by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $517,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 333.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,166,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 897,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,440. This trade represents a 96.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.61.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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