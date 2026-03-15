4,322,653 Shares in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR Bought by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,322,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,616,000. NuScale Power makes up about 0.5% of Clear Street Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 14.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $317,121.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 268,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,949.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $274,681.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,451.44. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SMR. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: RoPower approved moving forward with Europe’s first SMR plant using NuScale’s technology and NuScale expanded its fuel-supply partnership with Framatome — this is the company’s first confirmed commercial deployment and strengthens its supply chain credibility, supporting the growth/valuation story. NuScale’s First Commercial SMR Deal Tests Valuation And Growth Story

RoPower approved moving forward with Europe’s first SMR plant using NuScale’s technology and NuScale expanded its fuel-supply partnership with Framatome — this is the company’s first confirmed commercial deployment and strengthens its supply chain credibility, supporting the growth/valuation story. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow is mixed—some speculative positioning is visible but not decisively directional, indicating traders are weighing both the commercial news and legal risks. Mixed options sentiment in Nuscale Power Corp

Options flow is mixed—some speculative positioning is visible but not decisively directional, indicating traders are weighing both the commercial news and legal risks. Negative Sentiment: A large wave of plaintiff-law firm notices and investor alerts announce a securities class action covering May 13–Nov 6, 2025 and the April 20, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline — this creates legal overhang, potential damages exposure, and headline risk that can pressure the stock. ROSEN Law Firm Securities Class Action Notice

A large wave of plaintiff-law firm notices and investor alerts announce a securities class action covering May 13–Nov 6, 2025 and the April 20, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline — this creates legal overhang, potential damages exposure, and headline risk that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple prominent plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Kessler Topaz, Pomerantz, Berger Montague, etc.) have filed/advertised actions or alerts—amplifying the litigation narrative and increasing the chance of costly discovery, settlements, or management distraction. Robbins Geller Class Action Notice

Multiple prominent plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Kessler Topaz, Pomerantz, Berger Montague, etc.) have filed/advertised actions or alerts—amplifying the litigation narrative and increasing the chance of costly discovery, settlements, or management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/valuation resets have trimmed NuScale’s fair value and price targets, reflecting elevated execution and funding risks despite project wins — this can cap upside until commercial contracts and financing are clearer. NuScale narrative & valuation resetting

NuScale Power Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.19. NuScale Power Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $57.42.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

See Also

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