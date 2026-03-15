427,752 Shares in Mach Natural Resources LP $MNR Bought by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 427,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

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Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MNR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -0.24. Mach Natural Resources LP has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Mach Natural Resources ( NYSE:MNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $387.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.29%.

Trending Headlines about Mach Natural Resources

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MNR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mach Natural Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

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Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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