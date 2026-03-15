41,910 Shares in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Acquired by Calydon Capital

Calydon Capital bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $32,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paychex from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

Paychex Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $92.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.