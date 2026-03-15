3,752 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,980,614,000 after buying an additional 168,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,516,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,984,783,000 after acquiring an additional 229,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE TSM opened at $338.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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