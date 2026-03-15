35,238 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Reliant Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 55.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 37.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $212.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -732.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $7,689,707.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,812,038.08. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $9,103,291.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,473.58. The trade was a 69.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 526,210 shares of company stock valued at $97,324,213. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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